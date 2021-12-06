Police Begin Probe As Eight Children Die In SUV

The Lagos State Police Command said it is investigating the death of eight children, whose bodies were recovered in a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) van in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a statement.

CSP Ajisebutu noted that their bodies were found locked in the vehicle parked on Adelayo Street in the Jah-Michael area of Badagry.

“Their bodies have been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for an autopsy so as to determine the actual cause of death,” the police spokesman added.

“Notwithstanding the report made to the Police, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered a thorough and speedy investigation into the circumstances surrounding their death.”

Multiple reports suggest that the car had a child lock feature and could only be opened from outside.

The children, mostly between four and six years old, were reportedly found dead when a parent was looking for her child.