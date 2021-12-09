Police Arrest Suspected Notorious Serial Killer In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested a suspected notorious serial killer, Ibiyemi Wasiri who has been on the wanted list of the command in connection with two murder cases.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi revealed that the suspect who is an ex-convict was arrested following a piece of information received at Ilaro divisional headquarters that he was sighted in one criminal hideout at the Igboro area of Ilaro.

“Upon the information, the Divisional police officer Ilaro division, Chief Superintendent of Police Olayemi Jacob quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene, where the suspect who was in the midst of some hoodlums was arrested, while others escaped,” the statement read.

“A bag found with him was searched and one cut to size locally made pistol and seven live cartridges was recovered therein.

“The suspect who has been declared wanted by the command for actively participating in the killing of one Michael Abiodun a.k.a S1 on the 22nd of July 2021 and one Kola Fagbemi on the 24th of July 2021 confessed to have bought the gun from neighbouring Benin Republic.”

“He was said to be a member of a dreaded Eiye cult group terrorizing Ilaro and its environs,” the police spokesman added.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.