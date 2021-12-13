Uzodinma Commends Security Agencies For Arresting ‘Cannibals’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma on Monday commended security agencies for arresting about 30 suspected kidnappers who he described as ‘cannibals’.

The arrests were made by a combined team of security operatives after two traditional rulers were kidnapped in Imo state on Sunday.

According to Uzodinma, the arrests were a sign the new strategy for combating insecurity in the state was working.

“I want to commend the security agencies in Imo State, the DSS, the army, the navy, the police, the civil defense, all of them, for putting their heads together and making sure that, at least, Imo people come home to celebrate Christmas,” the Governor said.

“It has been been a great thing of worry, wondering how entire local governments like Orsu local government would be abandoned in the hands of criminals and cannibals.

“From what we have seen, you will agree with me that these are criminals and bandits who have no future, no plan, who are killing human beings and roasting human beings, eating human beings, cannibals. How else are we supposed to treat these kinds of idiots, if not to ensure that the law takes its course.

“Often times we discuss our strategies and before they will be implemented, it is foiled by the group. Because of mutual suspicion, we have agreed to only discuss at the end of every operation.

“I don’t want to encourage security agencies to tell anybody how they intend to continue this fight. But I know the new strategy is working and my government will give them every support they need to ensure that there is peace in Imo State and then Imo people will be better off for it.”