PHOTOS: First FEC Meeting Holds In Council Chamber Since April

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the newly renovated Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It is the first time such a meeting will be held inside the chamber now fitted with the latest technology since it was closed for renovation in April.

Those who attended the meeting physically included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Seven ministers who were also present were Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Abubakar Aliyu (Power), Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning), Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), Mohammed Dingyadi (Police Affairs), and Isa Pantami (Communications and Digital Economy).

Other members of the President’s cabinet attended the meeting virtually from their respective offices in the nation’s capital.

Highlights of the meeting are captured in the pictures below: