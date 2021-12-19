Buhari Returns From Turkey After Partnership Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the State House Abuja after a three-day trip to Istanbul, where he participated in a Turkey – Africa Partnership Summit.

The president returned to the country on Sunday afternoon via the official BBJ Aircraft.

He was received at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha among others.

In Istanbul, the president solicited more support to tackle insecurity and insurgency besetting African countries particularly Nigeria.

According to a statement issued today by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Garba Shehu, the president made clear that the government of Nigeria will not allow any part of the nation’s territory to be used to undermine a friendly state such as turkey.

The statement further added that under the strict Central Bank and Financial Intelligence Unit’s governance structure and management, money from the investments cannot be moved anywhere to finance subversive activities.

According to the statement, the annual trade between Africa and Turkey has risen from 5.5 billion US dollars in 2003 to 26 billion dollars.