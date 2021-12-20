At Least Nine Killed In Nasarawa Communities

The police have confirmed the killing of no fewer than nine persons in Obi and Lafia local government areas of Nasarawa State.

According to a statement signed by police spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, the killings were a result of skirmishes within the communities after the killing of one person at Gidan Washi village of Obi Local Government Area.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who also confirmed the killings, has chaired a meeting in Obi to seek a resolution to the conflict.

The meeting was attended by socio-cultural and traditional leaders of the affected communities, the Commissioner of Police in the state, and Nigeria Army representatives.

Speaking to the press, Governor Abdullahi said security operatives have been deployed to the affected areas.