UPDATED: Buhari To Sign 2022 Budget On Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2022 Appropriation Bill on Friday, the Presidency has confirmed.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, confirmed this to Channels Television on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the 2022 budget has been transmitted by the National Assembly and the President will sign the bill into law by 10am.

This comes barely a week after lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate chambers of the National Assembly passed a budget of N17.126 trillion, increasing the benchmark price of crude from $57 to $62 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Channels Television has obtained a communication addressed to the Presidency by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Ojo Amos.

The document, with Reference Number NASS/CNA/37/Vol.1/35, indicated that the budget was transmitted last Friday and received by the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President on Saturday.

It read, “In consonance with the Provisions of the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, I wish, with due respect, to forward to Your Excellency, the authenticated copies of Appropriation Bill, 2022, for your consideration and assent.

“After Your Excellency’s assent, one copy of the signed bill should be retained in your office while the other two are to be returned for our further action, please.

“With my highest regards.”

The Senate passed the 2022 budget during plenary on Wednesday last week in which the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, gave an assurance that the bill would be sent to the President for assent the following day.

On its part, the House of Representatives passed the budget last Tuesday. The National Assembly raised the total 2022 budget figure from the proposed N16.391 trillion to N17.126 trillion.

Signing the budget before the end of the year will enable Nigeria to continue on the path of a one-year budget cycle.