FULL LIST: Date And Time For Nigeria’s AFCON 2021 Group Games

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to begin their quest for a fourth continental crown as the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) starts in Cameroon on Sunday.

Nigeria, 2013 winners, are in Group D of the competition and will be playing in their 19th AFCON when the tournament kicks off in the Central African country.

They will battle Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau in Garoua.

Ahead of the competition, interim coach, Austine Eguavoen, had called up 28 players for the soccer party weeks after he was appointed to replace long-time manager, Gernot Rohr.

But the three-time African champions will be without the services of talismanic striker, Victor Osimhen, and a handful of players for the AFCON.

The country’s top scorer during the qualification games for the championship was excused from the tournament on health grounds.

He was not the only one left out of the squad. Compatriot, Dennis Emmanuel of Watford, and former Manchester United forward, Odion Ighalo, were also replaced days after the list of invited players was released.

Despite this, hopes are high among some fans that the Super Eagles will make an impact in the competition.

They will begin their campaign against seven-time champions, Egypt, on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s 2021 AFCON Fixtures, Date, And Time

Before is the full list of Nigeria’s 2021 AFCON Group D games as well as the dates and times for the encounters:

Nigeria vs Egypt

Date: Tuesday, January 11th, 2022.

Time: 05:00pm (WAT).

Nigeria vs Sudan

Date: Saturday, January 15th, 2022.

Time: 05:00pm (WAT).

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

Date: Wednesday, January 19th, 2022.

Time: 08:00pm (WAT).