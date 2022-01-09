Nothing Can Separate This Country – Osinbajo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the indivisibility of Nigeria, saying that religion, ethnicity or class cannot separate the country.

He stated this on Saturday during the wedding of Fatima, the daughter of the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu in Azare, the headquarters of the Katagum Emirate in Bauchi State.

“This is one occasion where you will find that our country is truly a united country and that nothing can separate this country, not ethnicity or religion or class,” Osinbajo was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

“There is nothing that can separate this country. In fact, this is excellent evidence of the fact that this country is united.”

The Vice President, who commended the Emir of Katagum for ensuring unity among everyone residing in the emirate, noted that “Katagum Emirate is a place where your Royal Highness has continuously demonstrated the willingness to accommodate people from all parts of the country.”

He also commended the Education Minister for believing in a united country and also building bridges across party and religious lines to affirm his belief.

“Every one of us is here because of our personal relationship with you, this is the way leadership should be,” Osinbajo stated.

In his remarks, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed commended the Vice President for his love for the people and most importantly, his leadership qualities.

He stated that Osinbajo made it to the north-eastern state despite his busy schedule, recalling how the Vice President just returned from a foreign trip.

The Bauchi governor described Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, as a leader with distinguished qualities.

Mohammed said, “The people and government of Bauchi State are extremely grateful to you in particular. We know how you defied all the odds to come here from a foreign trip and this morning prepared to come here. This is the amount and the testimony of the respect you have for all of us, not just Mallam Adamu Adamu.

“Thank you very much, sir, you have distinguished yourself as a leader defying all the odds. I remember you came and attended my daughter’s wedding. That was very refined and it was very unique.”

Dignitaries present at the event include Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi; Babagana Zulum of Borno; Mr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti; Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa; Simon Lalong of Plateau; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and host, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi.

The founding Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were also present.