5,000 Out Of 1.4m Shortlisted For Recruitment Into NSCDC

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has shortlisted 5,000 successful candidates for employment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Mrs Aisha Rufai, Secretary of the board made the announcement during a press briefing on Thursday at the Civil Defence headquarters in Abuja, a statement signed by NSCDC spokesperson Olusola Odumosu said.

Mrs Rufai said that the board had approved the final phase of the 2019 recruitment exercise, thereby directed all prospective applicants to check the application portal.

READ ALSO: Katsina Govt Engages Stakeholders To Ensure Security On Campuses

She directed screened applicants to visit; http://cdfipb.careers from January 17,2022 to check for further information as it would only be accessible by successful candidates.

The Secretary however noted that the portal wouldn’t be open to candidates who had not been successfully shortlisted.

“Applicants should check for their names, documentation location, guidelines for documentation exercise and print out their invitation slip without which they will not be allowed to participate in the exercise,” she said.

She said that the documentation exercise is to commence from Jan. 31, 2022 and is free.

NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed AbubakarAudi, who stated that the recruitment was specifically for 2019 applicants, said that after the documentation process, all successful candidates will be invited for training.

Audi said that a total of 1,477,042 applicants applied in 2019 but had to scale down to 746,762 when some applicants did not meet up with the requirements specified in the job publication.

“A total of 217,000 candidates successfully uploaded their certificates and were shortlisted for the Computer Based Assessment Test.

“Out of 113,105 candidates shortlisted, 53,116 sat for the CBT in December, 2020 across the country and 6,500 were shortlisted for further screening,” he said.

According to the CG, the recruitment exercised lingered until 2022 due to the emergence of Covid-19 and the need for proper vetting of candidates.

“Recruitment is a process and it is not easy to vet over one million (1,000,000) people as vetting is very fundamental to the process and takes a longer time.

“The vetting was environmental, institutional, and family-based,” he said.