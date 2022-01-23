Lawan Calls For Probe Over Killing Of Driver In Yobe

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, has expressed sadness over the incident at Garin Alkali in Bursari Local Government of Yobe State where a military personnel allegedly shot and killed a driver who was identified as Mohammed Musa.

The incident ignited violent protests on Saturday in Gashua, the headquarters of Bade Local Government.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on media to the President of the Senate Ola Awoniyi, Senator Lawan sympathised with the family of the victim and called for a thorough investigation into the incident, as well as appropriate sanctions.

Read Also: Yobe Govt To Investigate Killing Of Driver By Military, Says Buni

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic news at Garin Alkali on Saturday and the violent reactions that followed it. The killing of the innocent driver is wicked and reprehensible. It should not be condoned for whatever reason.

“My heart goes out to the family of the victim. May Allah console them over their bereavement.

“I urge the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to establishing why and how it happened and applying appropriate sanctions to deter future reoccurrence.

“I also appeal for calm and assure the peace-loving members of the community that justice will be served in this matter.

“I urge members of the community never to take the law into their hands whatever the provocation as such reactions often lead to further tragedies,” Lawan said.

The incident occurred on Saturday when military personnel who were on patrol arrived at a filling station to enforce the ban on the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, in jerrycans.

But according to eyewitnesses, the sudden arrival of the soldiers reportedly caused panic among the people who were at the facility, as the security operatives came on motorcycles and other military vehicles with their heads covered.

On sighting the soldiers, the people at the station were said to have fled to safety but they were asked to remain calm.

While attempting to escape the scene, Musa got shot.

The incident, thereafter, prompted angry youths to block the road as they began to protest the killing.