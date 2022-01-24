Bandits Kill One, Abduct 15 Others In Niger State

Bandits in their numbers have again stormed Rafi Local Government of Niger State, this time killing one person and abducting fifteen other villagers, mostly women.

The armed men were said to have attacked Batagari Village in the Maikujeri District of the local government, riding on motorcycles.

They are said to have shot sporadically into the air to instill fear in the minds of the villagers.

Sources revealed that after causing panic, they started moving from house to house ransacking buildings and taking away people’s valuables.

Authorities in the village say no family has been able to establish contact with the gunmen and it remains unclear where the victims were taken to.

At the time of filing this report, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached.