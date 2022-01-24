JAMB Announces Date For 2022 UTME/DE Registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have announced the date registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Direct Entry examination.

The examination body in its weekly bulletin disclosed that the examination will commence by February 12, 2022.

The board made this known in its weekly bulletin released by its Director of Public Relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

In the timeline of events attached to the bulletin, the board announced that the “UTME/DE registration starts 12th February 2022 and ends 19th March 2022. Mock examination holds on 20th April 2022. UTME holds from 20th to 30th April 2022”.

JAMB in a statement earlier this year attributed the delay in the commencement of the registration to forces beyond its control.