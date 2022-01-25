Task Force Arrests 28 Suspects In Niger, Recovers Assorted Charms

A Joint Task Force has arrested 28 suspects and recovered assorted charms in Niger State, the police authorities said on Tuesday.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, said the combined operation was carried out by operatives of the military, Department of State Services (DSS), police, Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the vigilante.

He said the troops carried out an aggressive raid and house-to-house search at Unguwar-Biri community in Bosso Local Government Area of the state on January 25.

“The operation will be continuous to fish out all the undesirable elements and street urchins until the metropolis is totally rid of criminals. The Commissioner of Police Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, fsi therefore, warns all trouble makers to stop or face the full wrath of the law,” the police spokesman said.

“All suspects are under investigation in SCID, Minna and will also be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Exhibits recovered from the criminal elements included 10 arrows, seven cutlasses, eight knives, nine sticks, five shisha pipes, one woodcutter, one axe, one iron rod, one iron cutter, one scissor, one fry wheel.

Others are two screw-drivers, 13 handsets, 17 sachets, four nylon of Indian-hemp, assorted charms and some clothes and slippers.