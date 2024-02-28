Task Force Intercepts Over 500, 000 Litres of Diesel In Rivers

In line with President Tinubu’s agenda to rid the country of all forms of corruption, the Joint Task Force (JTF) said it intercepted over 500, 000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as Diesel in Rivers State.

Speaking to journalists, the JTF commander of South-South Operations Delta Safe, Rear Admiral John Okeke, said the product was seized during Operation Delta Safe, where two vessels (MV Messiah and MV King James) were arrested in connection to the crime.

According to Okeke, 17 suspects have also been arrested at the Onne Anchorage for not having authorised documents from the Nigerian Navy.

Our correspondent gathered that samples of the product found in the tanks have been collected for proper examination by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission upon the arrest of the vessels and the people onboard.

Okeke advised those engaging in illegal activities in the South-South region, to desist and engage in legitimate trade.

The feat by the JTF is on the heels of other recent reports from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on its fight against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, and other oil-producing states in the country.