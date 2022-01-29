EFCC Detains VON DG, Osita Okechukwu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday detained the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu.

He was reportedly detained over a case of conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3billion.

Mr Okechukwu was said to have arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja at about 1.30pm to honour an invitation.

He was still with operatives of the agency as of the time of filing this report/

When contacted, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the invitation of the VON chief but declined further comment.