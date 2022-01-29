Eight Arrested As Rivers Govt Destroys 27 Illegal Refinery Sites

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Eight persons suspected to be pipeline vandals have been arrested in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, as the operation to end oil bunkering and illegal refining of petroleum products is intensified by the State Government.

The suspects were arrested by a special anti-bunkering taskforce set up by the council chairman, Rowland Sekibo to fight illegal oil bunkering in the area.

The team, in different operations led by the chairman has also destroyed at least 27 illegal Refinery sites in the area in the past one week.

“My advise to them (communities) is that they should just give us information, because the truth is that it is difficult for many communities to fight against the people that indulge in this illegal bunkering, because they are criminals and you can’t take ordinary hands to a gunfight,” Mr Sekibo said.

“But those of us that are responsible, when we get information, we will go after them.”

The fight against illegal bunkering in Rivers State is being spearheaded by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Mr Wike earlier this month promised a reward of two million naira for identifying illegal refineries.

On Friday, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor led top military officers on a courtesy call to Mr Wike and pledged full military support for the fight against illegal refineries in the State.

General Irabor also vowed that the fight will be extended to all Niger-Delta states.