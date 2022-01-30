Victims Of Niger Market Fire Call For Govt Support

Victims of the fire incident in Mokwa Central Market of Niger State, have called on the government to come to their aid after they lost goods and property worth millions of naira.

Speaking to Channels Television, one Toyin Abinbola a seller of kitchen intensives decried that she had lost everything to the inferno.

Another trader, Mutari Abiola, called on the local, state and federal governments to come to their aide so as to start up their businesses again.

The State Government delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso, paid a sympathy visit to the head of the community known as the Ndalele Mokwa, Mohammed Shaba, who in turn, requested for a tanker truck and other facilities in the market for speedy response in case of a future occurrence of such.

Ketso who also commensurated with the victims and people of Mokwa urged them to be sensitive to the causes of fire incidents to avoid future reoccurrence.

Meanwhile, the Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Inga, disclosed that assessment and investigation are ongoing to ascertain the cause and magnitude of the inferno.