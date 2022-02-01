2022 Ekiti Election: INEC Declares Boot Party Ineligible

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that a political party called Boot Party (BP) will not be fielding a candidate to run for the Ekiti State Governorship Elections scheduled to hold in June.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made this announcement on Tuesday at the meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security in Abuja.

Yakubu explained that all 18 political parties participating in the Ekiti Governorship Elections served notices to INEC, asking the commission to monitor their primaries except Boot Party.

According to the INEC Boss, Boot Party did not hold its primary election at any venue known to or monitored by INEC and so would not be expected to field a candidate for the governorship election.

“In the case of the Ekiti State Governorship election, the period earmarked in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for party primaries ended three days ago on 29th January 2022. All 18 political parties served notices for their party primaries to elect their candidates for the election and invited the Commission to monitor them.

“One party adopted the direct method for electing its candidate while 16 parties opted for the indirect method. However, from our field report, the Boot Party (BP) did not hold its primary election at any venue known to and monitored by, the Commission.

“Consequently, we do not expect the party to nominate a candidate for the Ekiti State Governorship election. On this note, let me once again warn political parties to strictly adhere to the Commission’s timelines for all activities, including the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates. These timelines are firm and fixed. No deviation or violation will be allowed,” the INEC Chairman said.

Following this announcement by the INEC Chairman, only 17 political parties will be allowed to field candidates for the Ekiti Governorship election.