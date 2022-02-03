APC Notifies INEC Of Convention Date

The Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its decision to hold the convention on its planned date.

The national convention is scheduled to hold on February 26 and the APC has till February 5 to submit its notification.

According to a letter made available to Channels Television and titled ‘Notice for the Conduct of National Convention’ and signed by the Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, and the National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, the CECPC notified the electoral body of its decision on February 2, 2022.

A stamp on the letter showed that the INEC had received it on February 3, 2022.

The letter, which was addressed to the Chairman of the electoral commission read “Follow up to our letter referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/40 dated 11 July 2021 on the Notice for the conduct of the national convention.

“This is to inform the Commission that our great Party has scheduled to hold its National Convention on Saturday, 26th February 2022.

“This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.

“While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem,” the statement read.