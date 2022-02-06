2023 Elections: Why I’m Against Zoning Of Political Offices – Sule Lamido

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has said he is against the idea of zoning of political offices.

Lamido, who spoke on Saturday during an interview on BBC Hausa, believes the zoning of political offices has been counter-productive, stressing that the idea should be jettisoned for the welfare and unity of Nigerians to take the centre stage.

“When it comes to zoning, I would say I do not agree. The world should look at it as it is, everywhere it goes; everywhere we talk about human development, “he said.

As Nigerians go to the poll to elect a new President, Lamido asked the masses to consider virtue rather than ethnicity or religious sentiment.

The chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also faulted the decision of the current administration to consider the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to him, President Buhari had in the past kicked against the subsidy removal under the PDP government but was now talking about the policy.

This is coming just four days after he revealed his intention to support any presidential aspirant who is best for the country in 2023.

Lamido also threw his weight behind Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal who declared his intention to contest the presidential election.

Although he believes Tambuwal is one of the most qualified aspirants, Lamido kept mum on whether the northern elites have decided that the region should produce the next President.

“Let us look for the kind of person who will be there for Nigeria for all Nigerians,” he said during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today. “For me, wherever he comes from, anybody who will be there for Nigeria is the one I am going to support.”