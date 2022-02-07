Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest, Kill Cook In Kaduna

Gunmen on Monday kidnapped a priest of the Catholic Church of Kafanchan Diocese, Reverend Father Joseph Shekari.

The Priest was abducted from his residence at Ikulu Fari in Chawai village of Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of the day.

Although the police authorities and the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan are yet to confirm the incident, a resident of Kauru, told Channels Television, that the priest returned from a thanksgiving service on Sunday night.

READ ALSO: One Killed As Police Foil Attack On Command Post In Kogi

He was later kidnapped from his residence.

The source said that the gunmen also killed the Reverend Father’s cook, who is a secondary school student, before taking the priest away to an unknown destination.

The gunmen reportedly carted away an undisclosed amount of money from the priest’s house during the attack.