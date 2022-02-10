2023 Elections: Don’t Interfere With Nigerian Politics, Buhari Warns New Diplomats

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised diplomats in the country to stay within the limits of their schedules and not meddle in the internal politics of the nation as the 2023 elections approach.

President Buhari said this at the presentation of Letters of Credence to ambassadors of the Czech Republic, Zdenek Krejci; Italy, Stephano De Leo; Spain, Juan Ignacio Sell Sanz, and Israel, Michael Shual Freeman in Abuja on Thursday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘Observe, but don’t interfere in internal politics, President Buhari tells diplomats ahead of 2023 elections.’

“You are assuming your diplomatic responsibilities in Nigeria at the very interesting political period as Nigeria’s national elections are due in early 2023,” he said.

“As you settle down in the face of these developments, it is my hope that you will also be guided by diplomatic practice, to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to and the conduct of the general elections next year.’’

President Buhari had in October 2021 issued the same caution to diplomats who he also called on to adequately monitor the build-up to and the conduct of the 2023 general elections as well as support the country in addressing rising global insecurity. He urged the ambassadors to build lasting friendships while performing their duties that will go beyond assignments in Nigeria.

“We are living in unprecedented times and with so many uncertainties, especially with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in global insecurity, and the devastation of our environments caused by climate change among other existential threats to our collective peace, progress, and shared values.

“Different factors that accounted for these challenges go beyond the abilities of any single country to effectively contain alone. Matters of security have become the business of all the nations of the world to work closely together to build consensus in order to overcome these challenges,’’ he noted.

“For us in Nigeria,’’ President Buhari told the diplomats, “we continue to make steady progress despite the daunting challenges, especially in the areas of insecurity, fight against corruption, diversification of the economy, and our efforts in promoting good governance, amongst other aspirations.’’

The president noted that Nigeria’s differences and divergence in culture and religion had contributed immensely in cementing unity, as a people, as well as spurring religious tolerance and respect for one another.

On the regional level, the president said Nigeria will continue to work with other member-states of ECOWAS and regional blocs to deal with the problems of terrorism, trans-border crimes, banditry, maritime issues, and unconstitutional change of government.

“We are engaging in frank self-retrospection in order to identify and isolate appropriate containment strategies that can help de-escalate the drift into the unconstitutional seizure of power in the sub-region,’’ Buhari added.

President Buhari assured of partnership and mutual cooperation in canvassing more Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the healthcare system, education, infrastructure, local manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, and transportation.