Presidential Aspirant Sam Ohuabunwa Visits Babangida In Minna

Presidential aspirant on the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sam Ohuabunwa on Thursday visited former military President Ibrahim Babangida in his hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting Ohuabunwa said the biggest challenge facing the country is joblessness which, according to him, is causing the worsening insecurity and socio-economic challenges and increased level of poverty.

Ohuabunwa, who also met with members of the state PDP at the party state secretariat, said he was in Niger state to solicit for Babangida’s wise counsel as well as members of the party in Niger state ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

He said the situation in Nigeria is very pathetic.

“World Bank classifications indicated that 71 per cent of Nigerians were living in poverty and only 10 per cent of Nigerians, including the few in the corridors of power are rich,” he said.

“The only way forward in addressing the menace was for Nigeria to have an enlightened, visionary and competent leader that can lift the country out the situation.”

Ohuabunwa, a pharmacist by profession and an entrepreneur, said he was motivated to present himself to join the 2023 Presidential race because he has what it takes to change the narrative and put the country on the right pedestal among the comity of nations.