Impeachment: Zamfara Chief Judge Sets Up Panel To Probe Deputy Governor

The Chief Judge of Zamfara State, Justice Kulu Aliyu, has inaugurated a seven-member panel to investigate the allegations against the Deputy Governor of the state, Mahdi Gusau, by the State House of Assembly.

Justice Aliyu constituted the committee on Monday at the request of the lawmakers following the impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor by the Assembly.

She, however, did not give a timeframe to the panel within which they were expected to complete the assignment and submit their report after the inauguration.

The assignment of the panel includes investigating the allegations of gross misconduct, financial fraud, abuse of office, and breach of the constitution against the deputy governor.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Assembly Serves Deputy Governor Impeachment Notice, Lists Offences

Channels Television had reported that 18 members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly unanimously resolved to direct the chief judge to constitute the panel to probe the allegations against Mr Gusau during an extraordinary plenary held last Thursday.

While setting up the team, Justice Aliyu revealed that she received a letter dated February 10, 2022, from the Speaker of the Assembly, requesting the constitution of the probe panel.

According to her, the use of the word ‘shall’ in Section 188(5) imposes a duty on her as the Chief Judge of Zamfara State to appoint a panel of seven persons who are of unquestionable character, integrity, and honesty to investigate the allegation against the deputy governor.

The chief judge called on the panel to work as a team and concentrate on the issues contained in the notice of allegation against the deputy governor.

In his remarks, the chairman of the investigative panel and a retired justice, Tanko Soba, promised to carry out their assignment in accordance with the constitution and ensure the embattled deputy governor was allowed a fair hearing.

The lawmakers in Zamfara have insisted that no going back in the bid to impeached Mr Gusau despite the court order restraining them from taking any action against the deputy governor.

While Mr Gusau has insisted that he has done no wrong, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) warned that the move to impeach the deputy governor could cause a crisis in the state.