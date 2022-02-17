Presidential Aspirant Adamu Garba Visits Babangida, Seeks Blessing

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a 40-year-old presidential aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Thursday visited former military President, Ibrahim Babangida at his hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, he said he was in Minna to seek the blessings, guidance and support of Babangida and to notify him of his intention to run for the presidency next year.

If considered for the position, he promised to prioritise the country’s economic development.

The aspirant proposed to create nine geo-economic zones.

Garba also revealed his intentions to reform the civil service for effective and efficient service delivery.

In his remarks, the former President commended the bravery of the aspirant, calling on the younger generation to take power.

He believes Nigerian youth have the requisite education, energy, brain to run the country and address the challenges.

“You are the guys who are going to make sure that the vision for Nigeria that our founding fathers believed is realizable, and I have always believed in our potentials,” Babangida said.

While blessing the aspirant, he said: “All you need to do now is to go out there and mobilise people of your like minds and age groups; a lot of us, when we entered politics and governance, were about the same age.”