Tokyo 2020: FG Pays Medical Bill Of Injured Athletes

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has paid the medical expenses of two athletes who got injured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last summer.

The athletes – Enoch Adegoke and Usheoritse Itsekiri – both suffered hamstring injuries while competing in the 100m men’s event, Adegoke during the final and Itsekiri during the semifinals.

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare assured both sprinters during the Olympic Games that their medical bills would be footed by the Government.

In fulfillment of this promise, on Wednesday, both athletes received the sum of Two Million, One Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira each from the Ministry of Sports being the costs incurred during their treatments and rehabilitation.

The recipients in their response thanked the Sports Minister and the Ministry for fulfilling the promise made to them, saying this will boost their preparations for the new season.