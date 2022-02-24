Gavi Inspects Vaccine Storage Facilities In Abuja

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A high delegation from Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, inspected the National Strategic Cold Store in Abuja on Thursday

The inspection is part of an accountability framework aimed at ensuring equitable distribution and usage of all vaccines, including Covid-19 vaccines donated to partners.

The visit to the cold store in Abuja was to assess and evaluate storage conditions for vaccines, and the level of their usage.

The delegation was also expected to visit some primary health care centers and evaluate if there was value for health care investments over the years.