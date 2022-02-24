UPDATED: Six Killed As Gunmen Attack Banks In Edo State

Six persons were killed following a gunmen attack on commercial banks in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, a police official said. The affected institutions include Zenith Bank, UBA, Union Bank, and First Bank.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, according to the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Bello Kontong. The affected persons include two police officers and four civilians.

He said the attack led to substantial damages to the affected banks, noting that details about the incident will be communicated later.

Videos of the attack trended on social media. Residents of the community were seen scampering for safety as the attackers shot sporadically.