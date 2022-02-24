Police Arrest Man For Defiling Underage Boys In Edo

A 43-year-old man identified as Ovie Oktogbo who allegedly specialises in defiling male children and teenagers has been apprehended by operatives of the Edo State Police Command.

The police in a statement signed on Thursday by the spokesperson, Kontongs Bello said Oktogbo was arrested after one of his victims fell sick and told his parents how he was defiled by a man who uses bleaching cream as lubricant.

“On the 10/02/2022 at about 1800hrs the Edo State Police Command arrested one Ovie Oktogbo ‘M’ (43) of No. 15 Ugboguhi Street Off Uwasota, Ugbowo, Benin City, an indigene of Delta State but resident in Benin City, a father of three who also works as a guard man in the area that specializes in raping male children/ teenagers between the ages of 10 to 15years.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the rapist specialises in using N100 to N200 to lure his unsuspected victims who are children and teenagers between the ages of 10 to 15years in the area and have an unnatural carnal knowledge of them through their anus by applying Caro-White bleaching cream on both his manhood and the victim’s anus as the case may be for easy penetration,” the statement read in part.

The statement explained further that the 13years victim (name withheld) fell ill with swollen feet, face, and pus all over his body.

“Medical examination revealed that his liver and kidney is damaged as a result of a certain chemical contained in bleaching creams, upon further inquiry by the victim’s parents, he explained that a certain man in the area force his way and forcibly had carnal knowledge of him, it was in that process that he applied the cream in his anus, hence the report to the police.”

After his arrest, Oktogbo confessed to have defiled nine (9) boys in the area. Six (6) have already been identified and their parents also made formal complaints to the commissioner of police to that effect while three (3) out of the nine (9) children are yet to be identified.

The Commissioner Of Police Edo State Police Command CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu Psc while lamenting over the behaviour of the suspect reminded parents, guardians, and the society of social responsibility of guiding, protecting, and teaching young children and boys the way of life.

The suspect will soon be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.