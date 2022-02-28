Education Minister Walks Out As Meeting With Nigerian Students Deadlocks

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The meeting between the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and protesting Nigerian students, on Monday, ended in deadlock as the minister walked out on them.

The students had earlier occupied the gate of the National Assembly demanding the lingering strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) must be resolved.

‘ASUU Must Go! Open the gate!’ the students chanted as they headed from the Unity Fountain to the gate of the National Assembly.

They were however stopped by security operatives at the NASS gate.

NANS National president, Sunday Asefon who led the students said the police officers are meant to join the protesting students because they have children in schools who are currently at home, due to the strike.

He insisted that education is a right of every Nigerian youth and the ASUU members need to resolve their disagreement with the Federal Government so students can go back to the classrooms.

“We are not here to fight. We are here to meet the Minister of Education,” Asefo said as the students stood at the gate of the NASS complex.

Representatives of the students were later allowed in and a meeting was held with the Education Minister.

The meeting however ended with no resolution as the Minister of Education walked out on the students.