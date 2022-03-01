ASUU: TUC Threatens To Embark On Nationwide Strike

The Trade Union Congress says it will embark on a solidarity strike with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) if the Federal Government does not resolve the lingering issues with the academics within two weeks.

ASUU is currently on a one-month warning strike as it negotiates with the government.

“Everything must be done to dispense with this impasse within two weeks, to avoid a situation where the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria will embark on a solidarity strike with the University Teachers and their Students,” a statement signed by TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye said.

“Government must engage ASUU in constructive negotiations to find lasting solution to their complaints without further delay.”

The TUC also condemned the behaviour of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, during a meeting with the National Association of Nigerian Students on Monday.

The students had accused the Minister of walking out on them after voicing their grievances over the ongoing ASUU strike.

“We find it ridiculous that the Minister, a public officer, rather than listen to their plight and strive to intervene, walked out,” the TUC said. “This act in our opinion seems discriminatory of some sorts, amidst finding solution to resolve the Federal Government – ASUU impasse, which requires to be redressed immediately.

“Mallam Adamu should be reminded that peaceful protest is a fundamental human right, most especially for students whose academic calendar continues to be distorted as a result of the multiple recurring strikes, occasioned by governments non-honoring of agreements.

“We wish to stress unequivocally that we are together with the University lecturers and their students in this struggle.”