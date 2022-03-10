Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel

A train travelling from Ibadan to Lagos ran out of fuel on Thursday while in transit, according to a Twitter user.

King Isaiah Obadare said passengers and crew were “stuck in the forest” before a drum of diesel arrived and the train was refueled.

When contacted by channelstv.com, a Nigeria Railway Corporation spokesperson Mahmood Yakubu, said he does not comment on “anything online.”

Boarded Train from Ibadan to Lagos. We’re still stuck in the forest with unknown Chinese Men.

They said fuel finished. What a beautiful country, Nigeria.#Train #NigerianRailwayStation. pic.twitter.com/JjI3S8SiEo — King Isaiah Obadare 🇳🇬 (@isaiahobadare) March 10, 2022

He however stressed that a train expected from Ibadan had arrived in Lagos.

Diesel prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks across the country.