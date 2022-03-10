Advertisement

Passengers ‘Stuck In The Forest’ As Lagos-Ibadan Train Reportedly Runs Out Of Fuel

Channels Television  
Updated March 10, 2022
This combination of photos posted by Twitter user King Isaiah Obadare on March 10, 2022, shows a stationary train in an unconfirmed location.

 

A train travelling from Ibadan to Lagos ran out of fuel on Thursday while in transit, according to a Twitter user.

King Isaiah Obadare said passengers and crew were “stuck in the forest” before a drum of diesel arrived and the train was refueled.

When contacted by channelstv.com, a Nigeria Railway Corporation spokesperson Mahmood Yakubu, said he does not comment on “anything online.”

He however stressed that a train expected from Ibadan had arrived in Lagos.

Diesel prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks across the country.

 

 



