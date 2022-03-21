I Will Be Governor For All Abians, Senator Abaribe Pledges

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has declared that he will indeed become governor of all Abians.

Abaribe made the declaration on Monday via a Facebook photo statement in which the lawmaker was seen brandishing his Nomination/Declaration of Interest Form.

“I will be governor for All Abians!!” Senator Abaribe pledged.

The PDP chieftain’s latest comments come a few weeks after he formally declared his interest to become the governor of Abia State in 2023.

Senator had in December 2021 indicated his interest to contest for the Abia governorship seat. However, his intention was officially made known to the people when he visited the state secretariat of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consult with the expanded executive caucus of the party.

At the PDP secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital, Abaribe promised that he would be the governor that Abians would be proud of.

“I am going to be not just a governor but the governor of Abia people irrespective of where the person comes from,” he said.

The lawmaker, who was deputy governor at the beginning of the present democratic dispensation, contested for the governorship position in 2003 but could not unseat Orji Uzor Kalu, the Abia governor who he once served as a deputy.

However, in 2007, Abaribe was elected Senator for Abia South Senatorial District and has retained the seat ever since.

Speaking on his gubernatorial ambition, Abaribe told party stalwarts in Abia State that he has all that it takes to transform the state.

The senior parliamentarian said he possesses the requisite capacity, experience, and knowledge to govern Abia and as such should be considered as that person that will lead the party to victory in 2023.