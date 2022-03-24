Former Zamfara Assembly Speaker Declares Intention For Senate Bye-Election

The immediate past Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Sanusi Garba Rikiji has declared his intention to run for the Zamfara Central Senatorial District seat ahead of the upcoming bye-election.

Rikiji who served as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly for two terms of four years each was until his declaration for the senatorial position the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Zamfara Central Senatorial position recently became vacant after the selection of Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha as the Deputy Governor of the state.

Senator Nasiha was the former representative of the area.

Rikiji on Wednesday officially visited the state APC Headquarters along Sokoto By-Pass Road, Gusau to announce his interest.

He told the state APC executives under the Chairmanship of Tukur Umar Danfulani that he wants to occupy the senate seat in order to further contribute his quota to the political and socio-economic growth of the state.

The former speaker also explained that he intends to add quality to the good representation past senators had made at the national assembly as well as assist and support the efforts of governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle in the face of security challenges confronting the state while also joining the governor in the making of a new Zamfara.

He thanked the party leaders in the state for the reception given him and pledged his continuous loyalty to the party and its leadership for the growth and development of the state.

Responding, the Zamfara state APC Chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani expressed happiness in the way the aspirant followed due process in declaring his good intention.

Danfulani, who wished his guest the best in his ambition noted that as leaders of the party who have vowed to be fair and just to all its loyal members, the party will leave its doors wide open for all interested and qualified members to contest for the position.

He further said, Zamfara people deserve the best representation and the party will align with the people in ensuring that the best person is supported to the senate on their behalf.