2023: El-Rufai’s Former Chief of Staff To Run For Governor In Kaduna

The former Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Muhammad Abdullahi has declared his intention to contest for the governorship seat of the state in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the All Progressive Congress with a pledge to consolidate on the achievements made by the current administration in the state.

Speaking during the unveiling of his six-point blueprint on moving Kaduna forward, Abdullahi, who is currently the Kaduna state commissioner of Budget and Planning, said the desire to guarantee continuity in governance, especially in the area of evolving development in Kaduna state, has largely fueled his interest to contest for the governorship seat.

He said that as a development practitioner, he is conscious of the danger of retrogression and the need to ensure that the gains made by the present administration are not reversed under whatever circumstances.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Bandit Attacks Death Toll Rises To 34

According to Abdullahi, if elected, the six point agenda of his administration will focus on improving security, transforming rural communities, accelerating urban infrastructure, building a smarter, technological advanced Kaduna state and attracting local and international finance for development of the state.

He also said that he decided to run because he believes that he has learnt a lot from Governor Nasir El-Rufai having being part of the administration since inception in 2015 where he served first as Commissioner before he was appointed the Chief of Staff to the governor, and later reappointed back as commissioner in charge of budget and planning.