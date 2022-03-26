Advertisement

Wreckage Of Military Jet That Disappeared In 2021 Found In Sambisa Forest

Updated March 26, 2022
This photo, released by the Nigerian Army on March 26, 2022, shows troops standing beside what the army says are ruins of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475).
The Army on Saturday said it has uncovered the wreckage of the crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar in 2021.

According to a notice on its verified Facebook page, the Army said the wreckage was found during a clearance patrol of troops of Operation Desert Sanity.

“Further exploitation ongoing,” the army notice said.

The jet had crashed on March 31, 2021, with two crew members onboard.

According to air force spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, the jet had gone missing while on an operation in the north-east.

See more photos released by the Nigerian Army:

