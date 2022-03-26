Bandits Attack Kaduna Airport, Kill NAMA Staff

A security guard attached to the Kaduna International Airport has been shot to death by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The victim, Shehu Na’Allah, is a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the manager of the Airport, Mrs Amina Salami, said that the bandits invaded the airport through the perimeter fence from a nearby forest at about 1pm on Saturday afternoon, and started shooting sporadically to scare the workers.

READ ALSO: Bomb Explosion Injures Two In Kaduna Community

She further explained that a security guard with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) who was patrolling around the runway was shot to death by the bandits.

The airport manager also disclosed that sound of gunshot attracted the attention of armed security operatives who arrived the scene, and were able to repel the bandits form gaining access into the main airport complex.

The attack also delayed a scheduled Lagos-bound aircraft from taking off from the Kaduna airport, while armed operatives of the Nigerian Airforce and other military personnel have taken over the innards and outer areas of the airport to fish out the bandits.