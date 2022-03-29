Trade Union Secretary Killed In Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack

The secretary-general of the Trade Union Congress, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, has been reportedly killed during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack on Monday.

The Kwara State Chairman of the TUC, Akin Akinsola, is said to have also been killed during the unfortunate incident.

This is according to a statement signed by the TUC President, Quadri Olaleye.

“Comrade Ozigi served in the capacity of General Secretary, Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), an affiliate of TUC for almost two decades before he joined the Congress in 2012,” the statement said.

“Comrade Akinsola was a staff of Dangote Flour Mill under OLAM. They were both seasoned Trade Unionists.

“As it stands, nowhere is safe now – we can not travel by air, road is not safe and neither is the rail. Is Nigeria a failed state? It is unfortunate.

“The Congress condoles with the families and friends of our comrades and the good people of Kogi State for this irreparable loss.”

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday said it had recovered eight bodies from the site of the attack.

“Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the status of the passengers who were on board the train and remain unaccounted for at the time of this update. Search operations are also being sustained,” the state government said in a statement.