FG Urges Nigerians To Complete NIN-SIM Linkage ‘Without Delay’

The Federal Government on Thursday urged Nigerians to link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) without delay.

In a statement jointly signed by spokespersons of the Nigerian Communications Commission and National Identity Management Commission, the government had approved an extension of the NIN-SIM linkage deadline to March 31.

Phone subscribers who do not make the linkage may lose access to telecommunication services.

READ ALSO: Mobile Subscribers Affected As NIMC Portal Is ‘Temporarily Unavailable’

“In preparation for the enforcement, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) urges citizens and legal residents to use the next few days to ensure that they complete the linkage,” the statement said.

“To this end, the Honourable Minister has further directed that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) should offer enrolment services round-the-clock for the next few days. Prof Pantami also thanks all those who have completed their NIN-SIM linkage.

“On behalf of the Honourable Minister, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, and the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, urge citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the window to complete the process of enrolment and verification within the next few days.”