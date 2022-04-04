Grammy 2022: Full Winners List

Here is a list of winners of the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Jazzman and bandleader Jon Batiste led the night with five awards including Album of the Year.

Retro act Silk Sonic — the group project of Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak — won four awards including Record and Song of the Year. Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo was named Best New Artist.

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA