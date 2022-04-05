PDP Zoning Committee Concludes Sitting, Declines To Speak On Outcome

The Zoning Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded its sitting on the party’s zoning arrangement.

Chairman of the Committee, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, who briefed journalists at the end of the committee’s meeting in Abuja, said members have reached a unanimous agreement on the matter.

He however declined to speak on what the position of the committee is.

He said a report will be forwarded to the National Executive Committee of the party.

The PDP zoning committee was inaugurated on March 24 by the National Working Committee following the controversies surrounding the party’s arrangement for the presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The committee, which was tasked with the responsibility of ensuring fair distribution of the party’s elective offices across the country, is composed of Governors Darius Ishaku of Taraba State and Ifeanyi Ugwunanyi of Enugu State, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, former Governors, lawmakers and other party stalwarts.