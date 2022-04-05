Senate Extends Implementation Of 2021 Budget

The Senate has extended the implementation of the 2021 Appropriation Act from March 31 to May 31, 2022.

The Upper Chamber gave approval for the budget extension after examining a bill to Amend the 2021 Appropriation Act.

Presenting the bill during Tuesday’s plenary session, Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi, said the extension of the budget period is necessary to ensure that ongoing projects are completed.

He also explained that that Appropriation Acts in the past were passed mid-year, with their implementation usually extended to the following year and these extensions are covered by a Clause, in line with the provisions of Section 318 of the Constitution, that the Act runs for a period of 12 months, starting from the date it comes into effect.

Abdullahi said that the extension of the budget period became necessary in order to complete projects close to completion.

“As you are aware, the 2021 virement of the aggregate sum of N276 billion was approved for several MDAs by the National Assembly in December 2021 along with 100 per cent release of the 2021 Capital Budget of the MDAs,” he said.

“A significant portion of the releases to the MDAs has been utilised following the extension to March 31.

“In view of the critical importance of some key projects nearing completion, it is expedient to grant further extension of the expiration clause.

“This is to avoid compounding the problem of abandoned projects given that some of the projects were not provided for in the 2022 budget hence the need to extend the implementation year form March 31 to May 31.”

Industrial park bill

Meanwhile a bill for an Act to establish the National Industrial Technology Park as a mechanism for clustering of knowledge and innovation-based industrial parks formations in Nigeria scaled the second reading in the Senate on Tuesday.