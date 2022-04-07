Party Crisis: Court Of Appeal Dismisses APC Appeal On Akwa Ibom State Leadership

The Court of Appeal Abuja Division, has dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the decision of a Federal High Court which had ordered it to swear-in the Stephen Ntukekpu-led Akwa-Ibom State Executive of the party.

The three-man panel headed by Justice Haruna Tsamani said the dismissal was based on the application by the Counsel to APC, Niyi Akintola.

With the dismissal of the appeal it has put to rest the tussle over the leadership of the APC in Akwa-Ibom State.

Counsel to the plaintiffs and INEC, did not oppose the withdrawal.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, had on March 17 sacked the Augustine Ekanem-led leadership of the APC in Akwa-Ibom State and declared the Stephen Ntukekpo-led leadership of the party as the authentic leadership of the APC in the State.

The judge went ahead to order the party to swear-in the Nkukekpu-led Exco of the party.

In his judgment, Justice Taiwo held that the inauguration of the Augustine Ekanem led state EXCO of the party was an act of illegality.