Police Bust Burglary Syndicate, Arrest Four In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said its operatives have apprehended two suspected shop burglars, while two others were arrested for receiving two stolen generator sets and other items in separate operations conducted on the same day.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, in Uyo on Saturday.

John said the burglary suspects were arrested on March 17, 2026, during a targeted operation around Aka Road and its environs in Uyo, adding that a follow-up operation led to the arrest of two others found in possession of two generator sets.

According to the statement, the two burglary suspects, Idiongho Johnny, 29, and Ofonime Jimmy, 30, both residents of Uyo, confessed to their involvement in the crime.

The statement reads in part: “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recorded another operational success in its sustained efforts to combat burglary and related crimes across the state.

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“On March 17, 2026, at about 0330hrs, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the command conducted a targeted operation around Aka Road and its environs in Uyo. During the operation, two suspected shop burglars were arrested.

“The suspects are Idiongho Johnny, male, 29 years, and Ofonime Jimmy, male, 30 years. Both suspects are residents of Uyo.

“Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made pistol, one live cartridge, multiple bunches of keys suspected to be master keys, one iron cutter, and one mobile phone.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in shop burglary activities within the area.

“In a swift follow-up operation aimed at expanding the investigation and dismantling the criminal network, two suspected receivers of stolen items were also arrested. They are Innocent Nnaukwu, male, 39 years, and Ali Ibrahim, male, 24 years.

“Recovered from the receivers were two generators, one welding coil, and one car battery suspected to have been stolen.”

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, commended the operatives for their professionalism and assured the public of ongoing efforts to apprehend other members of the syndicate and recover more stolen items.