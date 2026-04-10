Gov Eno Reaffirms Commitment To Ibom Deep Seaport Project

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the realisation of the Ibom Deep Seaport, expressing confidence that the long-anticipated project will materialise.

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The governor gave the assurance while receiving the project’s feasibility report from the Technical Committee at Government House, Uyo, describing it as a major step forward in the development of the multi-billion-dollar maritime infrastructure.

He commended the committee for its detailed and professional work, noting that his administration has taken deliberate steps to advance the project, including funding feasibility studies, preparing investor documentation, and conducting key technical assessments.

Governor Eno, however, emphasised that deep seaport development was not a quick process, stressing the need for patience and proper planning to ensure successful delivery.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Mfon Usoro, said the Ibom Deep Seaport was structured under a public-private partnership framework and was designed to drive economic growth, expand Nigeria’s port capacity, and improve ease of doing business.

Usoro, a maritime lawyer and former director of NIMASA, explained that the project was positioned to serve as a major transshipment hub and will integrate with the Ibom Industrial City to boost industrialisation and regional trade.

She also noted that deep seaport projects were capital-intensive and time-consuming, explaining that similar developments around the world could take up to two decades from conception to completion.

The Ibom Deep Seaport, when completed, is expected to enhance Nigeria’s maritime capacity, decongest existing ports, and create significant employment opportunities.