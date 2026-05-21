Gov Eno Emerges Akwa Ibom APC Candidate, Promises ARISE 2.0 Agenda

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has expressed appreciation to members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his emergence as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Governor Eno spoke shortly after participating in the APC governorship primary election at Mbiakpan Obot Ward Two in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area.

He described his nomination as a renewed mandate to continue serving the people of Akwa Ibom State with greater commitment and dedication.

The governor disclosed that his administration would soon set up a committee to evaluate the performance of his first term and prepare a second-term development blueprint tagged ARISE 2.0 ahead of the 2027 elections.

READ ALSO: Hamzat Emerges Lagos APC Governorship Candidate With 657,917 Votes

According to him, the proposed framework would consolidate on the achievements already recorded under the ARISE Agenda while outlining strategic priorities for the next phase of governance if re-elected.

Eno also renewed his appeal for peaceful political campaigns in the state, urging political parties and candidates to focus on issues, policies, and development programmes rather than personal attacks and divisive rhetoric.

He stressed that the electoral process should be conducted in an atmosphere of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect, noting that the collective interest of Akwa Ibom State must take precedence over political disagreements.

The governor further declared his readiness to participate in political debates ahead of the 2027 elections, saying such engagements would provide candidates with the opportunity to present their programmes and vision to the electorate.