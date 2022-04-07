Advertisement
Ukraine ‘Grateful’ For Russia Suspension From UN Human Rights Council
Ukraine on Thursday said it was “grateful” for a decision to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, saying “war criminals” should not be represented in the body.
“War criminals have no place in UN bodies aimed at protecting human rights,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. “Grateful to all member states which supported the relevant UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) resolution and chose the right side of history.”