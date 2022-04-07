Advertisement

Ukraine ‘Grateful’ For Russia Suspension From UN Human Rights Council

Channels Television  
Updated April 7, 2022
Zelensky demands 'immediate' EU membership for Ukraine
This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on February 28, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address in Kyiv. Ukraine’s president on February 28 urged Russian soldiers to abandon their weapons and desert as Ukrainian and Russian delegations were set to hold talks on Moscow’s invasion.
UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP

 

 

Ukraine on Thursday said it was “grateful” for a decision to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, saying “war criminals” should not be represented in the body. 

“War criminals have no place in UN bodies aimed at protecting human rights,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. “Grateful to all member states which supported the relevant UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) resolution and chose the right side of history.”



