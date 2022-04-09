2023: Pastor Tunde Bakare Declares For President

Eminent cleric Tunde Bakare has signalled his interest to run for President in 2023.

In a speech delivered at a virtual meeting on Saturday, Bakare positioned himself as the best person to lead the nation from 2023.

“Against the backdrop of the prevailing state of the nation, we need a leader who can reconcile grievous historical and current differences, reintegrate the

various ethnic and religious constituent parts into true nationhood, and

rebuild the broken walls of federalism while maximising Nigeria’s

diverse geo-economic potential,” he said.

“This brings me to the brand, PTB. PTB is currently an acronym for Pastor ‘Tunde Bakare. The PTB brand is the rallying point for ‘Project 16.’

“Nevertheless, Project 16 is not just about me. It is not about the presidential ambition of any man. In any case, I do not have a self-generated ambition. What I do have is a vision of a New Nigeria that was birthed in me from childhood and an honest aspiration to serve as the sixteenth president of my beloved nation, Nigeria.”

Bakare was running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 presidential elections under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).