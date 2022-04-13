Advertisement

Reps Decry Insecurity As Lawmaker Demands Defence Minister, NSA’s Sack

Channels Television  
Updated April 13, 2022
A file photo of lawmakers during a plenary at the House of Representatives chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

 

The House of Representatives has lamented the security situation in the country.

A member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Bello Kumo, is calling for the sack of the Minister of Defence and National Security Adviser.

The lawmaker blamed the president for the security situation in the country by refusing to sack both security heads.

Another lawmaker, Linda Ikpeazu, described the country as a failed state while the deputy speaker accused the security agencies of complicity, citing an instance where a soldier was arrested for supplying uniforms to bandits.



